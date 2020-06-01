China says that the covid -19 vaccine is 99% successful - India records the highest number of cases in a day

India has reported 8,380 new coronavirus infections in the last twenty-four hours ending this morning, thereby increasing the total number of infected people to 182,827.

This is the first time in India that more than 8,000 cases have been reported in a single day.

A total of 5,185 India coronavirus deaths have been reported in India.

However, India, with a population of over 1.3 billion, has only been affected to a smaller proportion by the coronavirus compared to western countries according to foreign experts.

India has also decided to extend the restrictions imposed by the Covid 19 global epidemic until June 30.

These stringent limits have been implemented from March 25.

However, the Government of India has announced that the process of restoring the normal life of the people in areas where the spread of the virus is minimal, will continue.

Accordingly, shops, hotels, restaurants and religious sites will be open to the public from June 8.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a number of new guidelines for reopening the country in several stages.

India is planning to open schools and universities from July.



Chinese scientists say there is a 99 percent chance that the vaccine they developed against the Covid 19 virus will be successful.



The Coronavirus vaccine, developed by a biotechnology company based in Beijing, is currently undergoing Phase 2 trials and over 1,000 volunteers have agreed to participate.



It is also said that part of the Phase 3 trials will be conducted in the UK.



The vaccine, known as coronavac, has been shown to build immunity in monkeys against the coronavirus.