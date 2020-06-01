20 more COVID- 19, patients completely recovered - total recoveries to 801

20 more COVID- 19, patients completely recovered and discharged from hospital bringing total recoveries to 801 according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health

809 persons continue to receive treatment at hospitals after having tested positive for COVID-19.

62 cases were reported yesterday including those from the Navy and returnees from abroad, taking the total to 1,620.

801 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, after having completed treatment.

In total 759 Naval personnel had tested positive out of which 388 have been discharged from hospitals.

467 cases were returnees from overseas.

Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe said that 5,318 continue to be quarantined at centres managed by them.