Sri Lankan doctor and British nurse gets married in the hospital chapel (video)

Health personnel around the world are doing a great job in eradicating the Covid 19 pandemic.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, we have received news from the UK about a Sri Lankan doctor and a British nurse who are married in the hospital where they work.

With the rapid spread of the Covid 19 pandemic, UK is one of the countries most affected in Europe.

Anlan Navaratnam, a 30-year-old Sri Lankan doctor working at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, had to postpone his wedding because he had to work in the Covid unit.

Jean Tipping, her 34-year-old Irish girlfriend who works as a nurse at the same hospital, had to sacrifice her own dreams and personal happiness to protect the lives of Covid patients.

Although the risk was somewhat diminished, this couple, who still thought it was unsafe for their relatives from Sri Lanka and Ireland to attend their wedding, got married at a church in St Thomas' Hospital in London.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also posted a Twitter message wishing the couple.