A water scheme that does not have water for the last 8 years (Video)

Kospothuoya Ussana Water Supply Scheme which provides water to the Naramgoda lake, the largest lake in the Mawathagama Electorate in Kurunegala.

Although 200 acres of paddy fields have been cultivated using the water of the Naramgoda lake, a project has been launched due to inadequate water availability.

This water tank was built under the 'Blue Diyawara Wayamba Tank Udanaya Development Program' during the period of President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga in the year 2005, for a cost of 8 million rupees.

It was handed over to the public in 2007.

Residents of the area say that the Kospothuoya Water Supply Scheme has been inactive for about 8 years.