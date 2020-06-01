Pumpkin farmers in Moneragala receive solutions after Hiru news highlights their issue (Video)

The pumpkin farmers in the Moneragala area who were in great difficulties have stated that they are now starting to receive solutions to the problems.

They point out that the vendors are coming to buy pumpkins after Hiru news highlighted their problems to the authorities.

Our news team revealed that the farmers in the Moneragala district including Kahambanala, Ittekaduwala and Penagallanda were facing severe difficulties as they were unable to sell their pumpkins.

The Monaragala District Secretary Gunadasa Samarasinghe said that the private sector vendors have come forward to buy the pumpkin and the public sector is ready to intervene if required.

Meanwhile, following our exposure to the difficulties faced by the pumpkin farmers in our news, the farmers have stated that the private traders are coming to buy the harvest.

However, they point out that government intervention is not sufficient for this purpose.