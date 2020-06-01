Woman killed in road accident on the Paranthan - Pooneryn main road

A woman was killed and another seriously injured when a tipper truck went over a motorcycle in Paranthan, Kilinochchi.

The deceased was a 64-year-old woman and her daughter was seriously injured in the accident that took place yesterday (30).

The accident had occurred when the tipper truck traveling from Kilinochchi to Jaffna on the Paranthan - Pooneryn main road had collided with a motorcycle traveling from Pooneryn to Kilinochchi.

The driver of the tipper has been arrested in connection with the accident.