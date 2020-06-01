A person who assaulted his sister, brother in law and their child because his dinner was delayed, has been arrested

A man who assaulted his elder sister, her husband, and her 6-year-old daughter, who were living in the adjoining house, was remanded until June 8.



The suspect had assaulted them when his dinner was delayed.



The suspect was produced before Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunwela today.



The victims were assaulted last night and the injured were admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.



Police investigations have revealed that the suspect is a 40 year old resident of the Talpe - Kahawannagama area and is suffering from some mental disorder.



It was also reported that he had been receiving food from the house of his sister who lives in the adjoining house since his his wife had left him.