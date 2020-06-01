14+year+old+school+girl+dies+after+falling+into+a+toilet+pit

School girl dies after falling into a toilet pit

The victim is a 14-year-old schoolgirl from the Udupila area in Isiginikanda.

The father giving evidence before the police about the girl's death, said that he had hoisted the concrete of the toilet pit and inserted carbide to control the stench of the toilet.

He further testified that the concrete of the toilet exploded with a loud noise and the girl who was on the concrete floor fell into the pit.

Our correspondent stated that the post-mortem examination on the girl's death was conducted today (31) at the Gampaha General Hospital.

The mother of the girl who was seriously injured in the accident is receiving treatment at the Gampaha Hospital.