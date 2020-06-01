Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,628

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,628 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Seven (07) patients identified today were returnees from overseas and one was from the Navy.
Yesterday, 62 patients were diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus. 25 were from the Navy and 37 were returnees from, overseas.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-31 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,628
Recovered and discharged – 801
Patients under medical care – 817
New Cases for the day – 08*
Observation in Hospitals – 55
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 63,935
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
31-May
|
08*
|
tbc*
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347
|
24-May
|
52
|
1,742
|
23-May
|
21
|
1998
|
22-May
|
13
|
1,970
|
21-May
|
27
|
1,603
|
20-May
|
01
|
1,108
|
19-May
|
35
|
1,062
|
18-May
|
11
|
960
|
17-May
|
21
|
1,254
|
16-May
|
25
|
1,081
|
15-May
|
10
|
938
|
14-May
|
10
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
* on going data to be updated