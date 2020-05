The police have been given permission to detain and question “Konda Janith” until the 5th of June. He was arrested for the shooting at a restaurant and damaging property in Soysapura area in Moratuwa.

This was when the suspect was produced before Mount Lavinia Acting Magistrate Charitha de Silva today. The suspect was arrested last night at the Eluwila area in Panadura by the special task froce.