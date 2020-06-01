522 repatriates infected with coronavirus - 10 new patients reported so far today

10 more covid-19 patients were reported today increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 1630.

According to the epidemiology 9 out of them are repatriates while the other is a sailor.

Meanwhile minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that 522 repatriates infected with Covid-19 have arrived in the island.

Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal council Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that no covid-19 infected persons were found during PCR tests carried out around the Gaffoor building and Sir Baron jayatilake Mawatha in Colombo.

She further noted that PCR tests are carried out in several places in Colombo, today as well.

Meanwhile 20 individuals were discharged today increasing the number of recovered to 801.

According to the epidemiology unit 819 patients remain under medical observation.