Locusts+threaten+agriculture+in+Kurunegala

It was reported to us that swarms of locusts are destroying cultivations in the Mawathagama area in Kurunegala.

This species of locusts which has damaged a number of crops including manioc, coconut, corn, coffee and mangos are yet to be identified.

Director general of Agriculture Dr. W.M.W Weerakoon has visited the area yesterday to look into the matter.

A sample of the locusts species found in Mawathagama has been sent to agriculture research authorities in India in order to identify whether it is the same species reported from numerous states in India.