A senior member of the UNP says that no individual who played a vital role in establishing the samagi janabalawegaya will be accepted to the UNP again.

When we made inquiries in this regard, he said that 12 influential members of the UNP played a key role in establishing the samagi janabalawegaya.

He further noted that a group of MPs who are supporting the samagi janabalawegaya are currently in discussions with the UNP to rejoin the party.