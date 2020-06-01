Final+rights+of+late+MP+Thondaman+concludes

The final rights of the Leader of the Ceylon Working Congress Arumugam Thondaman were performed at the Norwood Thondomon ground in Hatton this afternoon.

He was 55 years of age at the time of his demise on the 26th of this month from a heart attack.

A group of politicians including prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were present at the funeral while former ministers Rauff Hakeem, Navin Dissanayake, former state minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and a son of late MP Arumugam Thondaman, Jeewan Thondaman addressed the gathering.