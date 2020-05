Six cases of coronavirus infected patients that did not show any symptoms have been reported from China today.

According to the report, one person without symptoms from the six identified, was among 200 people who were on board a flight from Germany.

Also, the decision to shut down Spain has been extended until 21st June with the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,190,785, and the death toll stands at 371,465.