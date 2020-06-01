People are requesting for Sajith - Ranjith Madduma Bandara (Video)

Today's 'Hardtalk' feature is with Samaga Janabalavegaya General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara
Sunday, 31 May 2020 - 20:33
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,633 according to the latest... Read More
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Marshal Perera, former Governor of the Eastern Province, the father of former MP Dilan... Read More
Residents in the area staged a protest alleging that the Anuradhapura -Kirikkulam garbage disposal site was not maintained properly.The protestors dispersed... Read More