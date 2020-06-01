Farmers protest in Kekirawa (Video)

A group of farmers in the Kekirawa area have blocked the road in protest, claiming that they are suffering due to the shortage of fertilizer, even though they have commenced farming.

Farmers point out that if this situation persists, there will be a greater likelihood of crop failures.

The farmers in the Rajarata area who are engaged in paddy cultivation and supplementary crops are severely affected due to the lack of fertilizer for their crops.

Over the past few days, long queues have been seen near the fertilizer stalls in Dambulla.

Farmers allege that even though officials say that there is no shortage of fertilizer in the country, the farmers are unable to buy fertilizer from anywhere.