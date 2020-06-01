Sri Lanka cricket team begins training after 3 months (video)

The Sri Lanka cricket team training, which had been suspended for nearly three months due to coronavirus, is due to resume tomorrow.
This was in accordance with the approval given by the Ministry of Sports for the commencement of cricket, rugby and football training under the government quarantine rules.
Thirteen players from the Sri Lanka Cricket squad will take part in a residential training camp from tomorrow. Four members of the coaching staff will be joining the campaign.
