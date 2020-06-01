Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,633

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,633 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-31 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,633



Recovered and discharged – 801

Patients under medical care – 823

New Cases for the day – 13*

Observation in Hospitals – 74

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted