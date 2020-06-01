Weather Update - 01 June - Showers in several areas after 2.00pm

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 02.00 p.m.



Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Department of Meteorology states that the Southwestern monsoon is gradually establishing across the island.Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.