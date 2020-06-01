The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today.The President's Media Division had announced that curfew will be effective in all the districts from Monday, June 01st to Wednesday, June 3rd only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily as before.

Curfew will be in force island-wide on Thursday, June 4th and Friday, June 5th.

From Saturday, June 6th onwards curfew will be effective in all the districts, as before, from 10.00pm to 4.00am daily until further notice.