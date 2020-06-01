Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections exceed 6.2 million

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has reached 6,262,422.

The Coronavirus deaths have increased to 373,848.

USA has recorded, more than 1.6 million cases and 106,195 deaths, with 33,415 deaths in Italy.

Coronavirus deaths in Spain and France exceed 27,000.

Meanwhile, 8,782 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the last 24 hours in India, and the total number of infected people has reached 190,609.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, 5,408 coronavirus deaths have been reported in India.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Iran has exceeded 151,000.

The country has reported 7,797 Coronavirus deaths with 63 new deaths reported yesterday.