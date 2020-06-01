Save Suraksha; A request from the opposition

Former MP Lakshman Kiriella said that the insurance company concerned has been informed not to accept new applications for the SURAKSHA Insurance Scheme introduced to 4.5 million school children during the time of the former government.

Participating at a media briefing held in Kandy yesterday the former MP said that since the agreement the education ministry had signed with the insurance company ended yesterday, the relevant insurance company has informed not to accept those applications.

Our news team inquired about this from education ministry secretary N.H.M. Chitraananda.

The secretary said that steps had been taken to inform the cabinet about this matter.

He said that at the cabinet it would be decided as to whether insurance activities would continue to be carried out with the insurance company concerned.