Good Price for Upcountry Vegetables (Video)

Due to the inclement weather conditions that prevailed in the country, the up-country vegetables farmers were in a desperate situation unable to sell their vegetables.

With the relaxation of curfew, the prices of vegetables have increased in the special economic center of Keppetipola, which is the main center for distribution of upcountry vegetables island wide.

Traders of the economic center say that the reason for this increase in the prices of vegetables is the increased number of traders from the outstations.

The wholesale price of a kilogram of beans has increased to Rs. 170, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes to Rs 70, Cabbage to Rs 70 and Curry Chillies to Rs 110.

