Was the dead black panther a sub type? - A special study from the University of Peradeniya

A genetical study in order to ascertain if the black panther which subsequently died while being treated at the Udawalawe elephant transit home after it was rescued from a snare in Nallathanniya, is a subtype has commenced.

The University of Peradeniya, Agro - Gene technology center director, Dr. Pradeepa Bandaranayake noted that there are various views on this black panther belonging to a subtype.

However, she noted in order to confirm this theory, DNA samples have been obtained and a genetic structural study would be conducted on the matter.

Dr. Pradeepa Bandaranayake further noted that in the next two months many scientific revelations regarding this black panther will be brought to light.