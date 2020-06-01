Triposha+factory+in+Jaela+closed

It has been reported that the Triposha factory in Jaela has been closed down owing to the inability to obtain corn.

Nearly 300 workers of the factory have been forced to stay at home, and this situation has been continuing for nearly 3 weeks.

The government decided to set a controlled price on corn from the first week of May, which was at 55 rupees a kilo.

However, it has been reported that the Triposha factory had purchased and called for tenders at 58 rupees a kilo.

The institution has decided to recall for tenders with the adjustments made to the controlled pricing, and as there has been no tenders submitted for the new price, this issue has emerged.

It has been reported that owing to this, there has been lack of corn for nearly two weeks, and triposha production has been halted.

The triposha factory is a semi government organization, falling under the ministry of health and provides triposha for expectant mothers and infants free of charge.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka nutritionists association says that this situation may lead to infant malnutrition and result in issues in expectant mothers nutrition as well.