37+trains+in+operation+today

The Railway Department said that 37 special trains will be in operation from today for government and private sector employees arriving in Colombo from outstations.

Its Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwattage said that 19,593 persons have registered online to travel on trains today.

While priority is given to these persons all government and private sector employees can show their official identity card and they will be allowed to travel on trains he said.

Buses will operate as usual in all other districts except between Colombo and Gampaha districts.

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne said that with buses being suspended from running due to the curfew which was imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus, about 4,000 buses have been subject to various types of mechanical faults.

He said that already a request has been made from the Transport Ministry to take the required steps to provide insurance compensation for the relevant buses.