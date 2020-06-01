13 corona virus patients identified yesterday - Total increases to 1633

With another 13 corona virus patients reported yesterday, the total number of Corona patients reported has risen to 1633.

9 out of those reported yesterday had arrived from overseas and had been held at quarantine facilities while 4 others were navy personnel.

Since the first corona virus infected navy personnel was reported on the 22nd of April, corona infected personnel continue to be reported from the same cluster, up until yesterday.

Accordingly it has been confirmed that 752 navy personnel have contracted the corona virus.

However the total number of navy personnel who have recovered has risen to 403 with 15 more navy personnel recovering yesterday.

Accordingly 822 corona patients continue to be under medical observation while the total number of recovered patients stands at 801