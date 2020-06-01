Brazil+in+fourth+place+regarding+Coronavirus+deaths

Brazil has become the country with the fourth highest number of deaths due to the Coronavirus.

The number of deaths in France is 28,802 and in Brazil this number has been exceeded at 28,834.

The highest number of deaths being reported is still from America.

That figure stands at 106,195.

Meanwhile, America has taken steps to send 2 million of the drug used to treat Malaria, to Brazil.

America has sent this drug to Brazil within a background, where it has not been confirmed scientifically up to now that this drug brings successful results for the Coronavirus.