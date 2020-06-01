160+Indians+who+were+stranded+in+the+East+due+to+the+Coronavirus+back+to+their+country

160 Indians who were stranded in the Eastern province due to the Coronavirus are scheduled to be sent back to their country today.

They were brought from Kattankudy to Colombo today this morning, and the Police said that arrangements have been made to send them back to India from the Colombo Port.

It has been planned to send a group of Indians who had arrived in this country to sell textiles on tourist visas back to India.

This programme is being implemented jointly by the Indian High Commissioner’s Office in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan government.