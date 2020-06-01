Insurance cover for private bus commuters (video)

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne said that they hope to set up insurance cover for commuters travelling in private buses regarding the Coronavirus, in future.

Meanwhile, he further said that about 4,000 buses have been subject to mechanical faults since running of buses was suspended due to the curfew imposed to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus.

He said that already a request has been made from the Ministry of Transport to obtain insurance compensation for the relevant buses.



