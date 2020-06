An Indian vessel arrived at the Colombo Port this morning to take back to India 700 Indians who were engaged in employment in this country.

Chairman of the Ports Authority Retired General Daya Ratnayake said that this ship is due to leave the Colombo Port for India at 6.00 pm today.

The ship I.N.S. Jalasma is anchored at the Eastern Jetty of the Colombo Port at present.