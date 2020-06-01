සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Information to be collected regarding persons temporarily resident in Colombo (video/photos)

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 12:42

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandhu Tennakone said that information regarding 4,100 persons resident in 60 Grama Niladhari Divisions of the Colombo District have been obtained to find out persons engaged in drug dealing, underworld activities and illicit liquor manufacturing in Colombo and close by areas as well as those engaged in other rackets.

Under the guidance of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandhu Tennakone, in order to control organized crime and spreading of drugs, obtaining of details about individuals residing temporarily in the Colombo District commenced on 30 May 2020 and a programme to computerize this information is also being carried out.

As its first phase, on 30 and 31, Community Police Committee Members and Police officers jointly got together to obtain information regarding 40,871 individuals who are residing other temporarily or in accommodation in houses in 60 Grama Niladhari Divisions in 13 selected Police Sectors of South Colombo, Central Colombo and Nugegoda.

The Police said that the information gathered will be processed by the Police information technology division and entered into special data system.





