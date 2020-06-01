Two+persons+resign+from+the+Monetary+Board

Two members of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) have resigned.



The Communications Department of the Central Bank said it is veteran banker Nihal Fonseka and Dr. Dushni Weerakone who have thus resigned.



The Monetary Board is responsible for the management of the CBSL and making all policy decisions in connection with operations and administration.



The Chairman of the Monetary Board which comprises of five members, is the Governor of the CBSL and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance is appointed in his official capacity.



At the same time, three non-executive members also belong to it. They are appointed by the President on the recommendations of the Minister of Finance.



Accordingly, the non-executive members Nihal Fonseka and Dr. Dushni Weerakone have resigned. Nihal Fonseka also served as the Chairman of the Colombo Security Exchange Commission.



Dr. Dushni Weerakone who resigned, serves as the Executive Directress of the Institute of Policy Studies too.



Nihal Fonseka was appointed as a member of the Monetary Board in the year 2016 and Dr. Dushni Weerakone was appointed to her post in 2019.



A top official of the CBSL said that no other members have been appointed yet to these posts that fell vacant.