සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two persons resign from the Monetary Board

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 12:52

Two+persons+resign+from+the+Monetary+Board

Two members of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) have resigned.

The Communications Department of the Central Bank said it is veteran banker Nihal Fonseka and Dr. Dushni Weerakone who have thus resigned.

The Monetary Board is responsible for the management of the CBSL and making all policy decisions in connection with operations and administration.

The Chairman of the Monetary Board which comprises of five members, is the Governor of the CBSL and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance is appointed in his official capacity.

At the same time, three non-executive members also belong to it. They are appointed by the President on the recommendations of the Minister of Finance.

Accordingly, the non-executive members Nihal Fonseka and Dr. Dushni Weerakone have resigned. Nihal Fonseka also served as the Chairman of the Colombo Security Exchange Commission.

Dr. Dushni Weerakone who resigned, serves as the Executive Directress of the Institute of Policy Studies too.

Nihal Fonseka was appointed as a member of the Monetary Board in the year 2016 and Dr. Dushni Weerakone was appointed to her post in 2019.

A top official of the CBSL said that no other members have been appointed yet to these posts that fell vacant.

Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)
Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 23:55

Another suspect in the shooting incident at a restaurant in Moratuwa has been arrested at the Balakawala area in Akuressa, Matara by the Colombo Organized... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,643
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,643
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 22:44

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,643 according to the latest... Read More

Importation of dairy cows unsuccessful - All Ceylon Farmers Federation (Video)
Importation of dairy cows unsuccessful - All Ceylon Farmers Federation (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 23:58

The National Organizer of All Ceylon Farmers Federation, Namal Karunaratne alleges that the projects to import dairy cows by the previous Government and... Read More



Trending News

The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
01 June 2020
The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
01 June 2020
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
01 June 2020
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.