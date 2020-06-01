Distribution of Thriposha stocks to continue (video)

Although manufacturing of Thriposha has been stopped, the Chairman of the Ja-ela Thriposha Factory Deepthi Kularatne said that distribution of existing stocks will continue. Anyhow, Chairperson of the State Family Health Services Union Devika Kodituwakku said that distribution of Thriposha to offices of Medical Officers of Health is not being carried out properly.

She pointed out that certain offices of Medical Officers of Health have not received any Thriposha since the month of February.

The Chairman of the Ja-ela Thriposha Factory Deepthi Kularatne said that due to a tender problem, production in the Thriposha Factory has been halted since a few weeks ago.

The government took steps to impose a controlled price on corn during the first week of May, and the price that existed was Rs. 55 per kilo.

However, by that time, tenders had been called for, from the Thriposha factory at Rs. 58 per kilo.

With the controlled price being implemented, the institution had taken steps to call for tenders again to suit this price and since no tender papers have been submitted up to now, a problem has arisen.

The Chairman of the Thriposha Factory Deepthi Kularatne said that a discussion will be held with the Finance Ministry today regarding the prevailing problem.

The Thriposha Factory is a part government organization affiliated to the Ministry of Health and it provides Thriposha to pregnant mothers and infants free of charge.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the State Family Health Service Union Devika Kodituwakku said that due to the Thriposha problem, child malnutrition could increase.