The+11+death+due+to+the+Coronavirus+in+this+country+was+a+person+who+arrived+from+Kuwait

The eleventh death due to the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka was reported today. The deceased was a 45 year old male from Kurunegala – Rideegama who was under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Homagama Hospital, who had arrived here from Kuwait.

He had arrived in the island on 20 May and had worked in Kuwait as a Chef. The Director of the Homagama Hospital told the Hiru News Team that this individual was suffering from Diabetes.

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in this country is 1,633 and 821 persons are still receiving treatment under medical supervision.

The total number of persons who have recovered is 801.

Meanwhile, testing is being done continuously at random in society to discover persons infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, samples were obtained today from the Dematagoda Shopping Complex for P. C. R. testing.

At the same time 58 persons from Quarantine Centers maintained by the tri-forces who have successfully completed their quarantine period are due to be subject to P. C. R. testing.

Director of the Medical Research Institute Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that without a proper estimation of the situation that exists in Sri Lanka, behaviour based on wrong attitudes should be prevented.

He made this comment while responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division on the present situation regarding the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

President of the Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologists Professional and Experts Forum Ravi Kumudesh said rules and regulations of quarantine should be strictly protected and adhered to.