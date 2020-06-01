PCR+inspection+of+all+passengers+arriving+in+the+island+from+today

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that conducting PCR tests for foreign arrivals for COVID- 19, began today at the BIA premises.



Speaking at a media briefing, Minister of Industry, Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Prasanna Ranatunga stated that all passengers arriving in the country will undergo PCR inspection from today.



The Minister stated that this decision was taken following a decision taken by the Presidential Task Force appointed to control the spread of coronavirus.



He also said that the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) will be opened for tourists from the beginning of August.



He further stated that the program of repatriation of Sri Lankans will not be stopped in the meantime and the government expects to repatriate all Sri Lankans affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.



Minister Prasanna Ranatunga also stated that the government's intention is to implement a systematic mechanism to prevent the entry of a Covid 19 patient into the country.