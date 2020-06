A fact that has been confirmed scientifically is that plastic waste which collects in the marine environment becomes micro plastic and enters human bodies through the food chain.

Microplastic which can absorb cancer-causing chemicals exist in fish in the seas of the Southern Province as well Negombo. This was revealed during research carried out by NARA.

The Navy is launching a new procedure to recycle marine plastic waste as a solution to the dangerous situation that has arisen.