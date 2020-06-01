President pays his last respects to Governor Marshal Perera (photos)

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the remains of former Uva Province Governor, President’s Counsel late Marshal Perera.

This was at a private funeral parlour in Borella.

The President’s Media Division said that the President wrote in the Condolences Book on behalf of the demise of Marshal Perera.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too paid his last respects to former Governor of the Uva Province, President’s Counsel late Marshal Perera, yesterday.

President’s Counsel late Marshal Perera passed away while under treatment at a private hospital in Colombo on 30.

He was 88 years old at the time of his demise.

Marshal Perera is also the father of former Member of Parliament Dilan Perera.