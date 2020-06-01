Government+to+focus+its+attention+on+obtaining+fuel+tanks+in+Trincomalee+to+store+fuel+

Since the price of fuel in the world market has dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, the government is focusing its attention on obtaining fuel tanks at Trincomalee to store stocks of fuel.

In 2003, the United National Party government that was in existence then, gave over the Trincomalee Tank system to India and it is the objective of the Ministry of Power and Energy to at least get back 25 tanks subsequent to a discussion with the High Commissioner of India, in Sri Lanka.

A request for this has been submitted by Trade Unions of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation as well.