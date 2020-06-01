Tear+gas+fired+at+protestors+near+the+White+House

Violent protests continued for the six day running in many cities in the United States of America showing objection to the incident where an unarmed African American was killed by a white Police officer during an arrest.

Police fired tear gas at such a protest opposite the White House in Washington.

The Trump Administrators are identifying those engaged in violent protest as terrorists and a number of instances of looting were also reported.

Police used Tear Gas as well as Pepper Spray and light bombs to in a small park close to the White House, to disperse protestors who gathered in a small park close to the White House when they began damaging property and setting fires.