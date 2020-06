An accident took place when a truck transporting tea leaves fell down a precipice at Bagawanthalawa.

The driver of the truck who was injured in the accident, it is reported was admitted to the Bagawanthalawa regional hospital.

Only the driver had been in the lorry at the time of the accident.

Police suspect that the truck fell down the precipice when the brakes of the truck stopped working due to a mechanical fault.

The Bagawanthalawa Police are carrying out investigations into the accident.