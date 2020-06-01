New+Delhi+closes+state+borders+to+control+the+Coronavirus

Chief Minister of the State of New Delhi in India Aravind Kejriwal took steps today to close all state borders with the objective of controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Accordingly, only those involved in essential services and those who have government-approved permits will be allowed to cross the state borders.

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in India is now 190,535 and 8,392 newly infected persons were reported yesterday.

The number of deaths due to the virus in India has increased to 5,394 and it has become the seventh country in the world to have been affected the worst by the Coronavirus.