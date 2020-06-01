Former+Welikada+OIC+to+be+arrested+for+the+Rajagiriya+accident+involving+Patali+Champika

The Attorney General has informed the Colombo Crimes Division today to arrest former Welikada OIC, ASP Sudath Asmadala.



He is accused of fabricating false evidence regarding the accident in the Rajagiriya area involving former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.



The Attorney General's Coordinator, State Counsel Nisara Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General has informed the Colombo CID to obtain a warrant and arrest the former OIC.





