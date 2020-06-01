President+and+Prime+Minister+advise+health+authorities+to+control+Dengue

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have advised Governors and Heads of Provinces as well as health authorities to prepare immediately to control the spread of Dengue which could increase subsequent to the prevailing rainy weather settling and the dry weather returning.

This advice was given during a discussion held this afternoon (01) at the President’s office to prepare future plans with the Dengue Control Presidential Task Force.

The President said on this occasion that every year the highest number of Dengue patients are reported from the Western Province and since a large crowd of people come from outside Colombo daily to this province, the only way they can be prevented from being carriers when leaving the city is to given priority to the Western Province and bring Dengue under control.

The President had emphasized that, for this purpose all local government institutions in the province, health sectors and the Environmental Police should actively get involved.

The President and the Prime Minister had instructed officials further that Governors and Heads of Local Government Institutions should meet once a week and follow up the plans of the Health Committee and that they should follow the example of countries which had successfully controlled Dengue.