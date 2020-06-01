සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

One dead in USA protests after police and national guard 'return fire' on protesters at Louisville (Video)

Monday, 01 June 2020 - 18:43

One+dead+in+USA+protests+after+police+and+national+guard+%27return+fire%27+on+protesters+at+Louisville+%28Video%29

According to reports a man was shot dead in the Louisville protests when police officers and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire while dispersing a large crowd gathered during a protest early Monday.

Authorities have not released information about the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, was killed after a group shot at police officers and National Guard members, and law enforcement returned fire.

Louisville protests have been sparked off by the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American shot dead by police who got into a gunfight with her boyfriend while serving a no-knock warrant on their apartment according to foreign media reports.

The shooting death of Breonna Taylor, 26, by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, has sparked outrage around the country and a demand for answers.

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville following days of unrest across the city according to reports.

The protests are alongside others around the country after George Floyd, a black man, died while being held by police in Minneapolis.

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in the death of Floyd.

One former officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but protesters and critics believe the charge isn't harsh enough.
 
 
Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)
Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 23:55

Another suspect in the shooting incident at a restaurant in Moratuwa has been arrested at the Balakawala area in Akuressa, Matara by the Colombo Organized... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,643
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,643
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 22:44

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,643 according to the latest... Read More

Importation of dairy cows unsuccessful - All Ceylon Farmers Federation (Video)
Importation of dairy cows unsuccessful - All Ceylon Farmers Federation (Video)
Monday, 01 June 2020 - 23:58

The National Organizer of All Ceylon Farmers Federation, Namal Karunaratne alleges that the projects to import dairy cows by the previous Government and... Read More



Trending News

The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
01 June 2020
The 11th death due to Coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka - 45 year old male a returnee from Kuwait
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
01 June 2020
Triposha factory in Jaela closed
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
01 June 2020
The island-wide curfew was lifted at 4.00 am today
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.