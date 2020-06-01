One dead in USA protests after police and national guard 'return fire' on protesters at Louisville (Video)

According to reports a man was shot dead in the Louisville protests when police officers and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire while dispersing a large crowd gathered during a protest early Monday.

Authorities have not released information about the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, was killed after a group shot at police officers and National Guard members, and law enforcement returned fire.

Louisville protests have been sparked off by the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American shot dead by police who got into a gunfight with her boyfriend while serving a no-knock warrant on their apartment according to foreign media reports.

The shooting death of Breonna Taylor, 26, by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, has sparked outrage around the country and a demand for answers.

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help keep the peace in Louisville following days of unrest across the city according to reports.

The protests are alongside others around the country after George Floyd, a black man, died while being held by police in Minneapolis.

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in the death of Floyd.

One former officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but protesters and critics believe the charge isn't harsh enough.