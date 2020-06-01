Chairman+of+the+Election+Commission+gives+a+clue+about+the+election+date+

The Chairman of the Election Commission stated that if there is no legal objection to set an appropriate date for the election, the Election Commission will fix a suitable date.

The Election Commission chairman made this statement while making a special statement today regarding the voter’s day and the general election.

The commission's chairman said that 60 to 70 days would be required to prepare to conduct the election according to health the health guidelines.

The full statement issued by the Chairman of the Elections Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya is given below.