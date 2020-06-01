Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,639

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total have increased to 1,639 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-31 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,639
Recovered and discharged – 811
Patients under medical care – 817
New Cases for the day – 06*
Observation in Hospitals – 65
Total Deaths – 10
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 65,355
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
01-June
|
06*
|
tbc*
|
31-May
|
13
|
1,420
|
30-May
|
62
|
1,727
|
29-May
|
28
|
1,330
|
28-May
|
61
|
1,713
|
27-May
|
150
|
1,838
|
26-May
|
137
|
1,146
|
25-May
|
41
|
1,347