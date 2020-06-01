Locusts+continue+to+spread+in+the+North+Western+Province+

Agriculture officials say that the locust species that was reported recently from Mawathagama in Kurunegala has also been reported in several other Grama Seva areas.

The species of locust was first identified from the Mawathagama - Francesca Estate area. The Director of Agriculture and a group of people visited the area yesterday to inquire about it.

While the locust species have not been identified as at yet, studies have revealed that the locusts have damaged manioc, coconuts, maize, bananas, coffee, mangoes and many other crops.

Investigations have already commenced to find out whether the locusts, with yellow stripes on their backs, are similar to those found in many Indian states.

However, our Hiru correspondent stated that the provincial agriculture authorities have identified the areas that the locusts are found and have commenced the spraying of pesticides to control the locusts.

Director of Agriculture of the North Western Province W. A. Seelaratana stated that these locusts are not a species of foreign origin.

Mawathagama Divisional Secretary Swarna Edirisinghe stated that the locusts are also found on large trees in addition to the smaller crops.

Recently there were reports of a caterpillar species known as 'Sena' that harms maize.