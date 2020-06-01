Bus+conductor+sentenced+to+30+years+in+jail+for+raping+school+girl+

Anuradhapura former High Court and the current Southern Provincial Civil Appeals High Court Judge, Gyan Chandra Ranawaka today sentenced a private bus conductor to 30 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old school girl.

The judge ordered the child to paid a compensation of 350,000 and a further 48 months in jail if he fails pay the compensation.

In addition, the judge ordered the defendant to pay a fine of Rs. 19,000 and failure to pay would result in a sentence of 94 months in jail.

The accused was a married man and a resident of Kahatagasdigiliya, Pahala Kuda Pattiya area.

The suspect had worked as a conductor of a private bus plying from Horowpatana to Anuradhapura and the girl had been travelling in the bus to a tuition class.

In the meantime, the defendant has been having a romantic relationship with her and promised to marry the girl stating that he is an unmarried man.

It was revealed at the trial that the girl had been raped in the bus in July 2011 and further raped after taking her to various lodges.